The Nelson Cares Society is hoping to add roughly 45 new units of housing in the downtown. Culos Development has been working on plans for the site at 205 Hall Street which will now be purchased by Nelson Cares. The Society received $4.5 million from the Province recently towards the plan which includes affordable units at varying levels, plus some market rate units.

Nelson Cares Executive Director Jenny Robinson says it’s still the early stages and details are being finalized.

“It’ll likely focus for us on seniors and people with disabilities and it’s a program under BC Housing, so yes there will be some affordability on the site for sure and we’re really excited about it, to bring on another potentially 45 units.”

It’s also greatly needed in Nelson, Robinson adds. “In 2014 we did a needs assessment. At that time we needed 200 units, so that was five years ago now, so we suspected that number has grown and we’ve all experienced that in the housing market in the community. So, hopefully this will bring some relief for folks.”

She highlights that it’s part of the Province’s plan to invest billions of dollars over the next 10 years in affordable housing. The BC Government made the announcement on November 13 to create 4,900 new mixed income rental homes as part of the Building BC: Community Housing Fund.