The Columbia Basin Trust is providing a new grant to help bring the latest technology to Basin communities. The two-year, $1.5-million program will support registered non-profits, First Nations and local governments that operate public spaces like libraries and community centres. These organizations will be able to outfit their public space with sophisticated digital equipment so that residents can access the latest technology to help bring their creative ideas to life.

The CBT says people are seeing new opportunities in the areas of video and music production, digital art and animation or recording podcasts; however, not everyone has access to the technology required to participate or thrive in this digital world.

The program aims to create “a tech-enabled community space” and funding opportunities may include purchasing equipment such as desktop computers with specialized software, video cameras, and digitization and recording studio equipment. The program will also support renovations to house the equipment, or acquiring suitable furniture. Educational and training components that teach the public how to use the equipment will also be supported.

The application process has two stages with interested organizations first required to submit an expression of interest by December 17, 2018. Selected organizations will work with a program advisor to develop the concept and write the application. A second intake will be held later in 2019.

