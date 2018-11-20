So far, approximately 24 per cent of electoral reform referendum packages have been returned to Elections BC across the province as of 8:20am on Tuesday, November 20. This is a total of 779,200 packages.

In terms of how many have gone through initial screening by Elections BC for each local riding, Nelson-Creston was at 5,094 (17.8%) , for Kootenay West it’s 5,005 (15.7%) and Boundary-Similkameen is in the top highest return rates across the province at 19.9 per cent or 7,030 packages returned and screened. The provincial average is 11.4 per cent. There are a total of 3,295,023 registered voters with 377,092 packages haven been screened by Elections BC so far.

It is important to note that these numbers do not include the returned ballots still in the Canada Post system and more ballots have yet to be transferred to Elections BC. Only 10 days remain for Elections BC to accept referendum packages,which are due on November 30, 2018.