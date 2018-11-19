RCMP say a tow truck operator was struck by a vehicle on Highway 22 the evening of Saturday, November 17 between Trail and Castlegar.

Castlegar RCMP were initially called to a collision between a vehicle and a deer just after 5:30pm. The RCMP’s West Kootenay Traffic Services says when investigators arrived to assist with the initial investigation it was determined a pedestrian, a tow operator who stopped to assist, had been struck by a second southbound vehicle. The pedestrian, a 51-year-old from Castlegar had already been transported by Emergency Health Services to a local area hospital. His injuries were life threatening and he was later pronounced deceased.

The driver of the southbound vehicle remained at the scene.

The highway was closed while Collision Analysts and Reconstructionists from Traffic Services completed their investigation. RCMP Traffic Services in conjunction with WorkSafe BC and the BC Coroner’s Service will continue the investigation.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call West Kootenay Traffic Services at 250-354-5180.