Not content with their league placement, the Trail Smoke Eaters pulled the trigger on another big deal Friday – sending defenseman Jeremy Smith to Surrey and defenseman Ethan Martini to Powell River as part of a three-way move to acquire forward Chase Stevenson.

The 5’11” 170lb West Kelowna native has committed to the University of New Hampshire for next season but will lend his scoring abilities and leadership to the Silver City in the interim.

The 19 year old has 10 goals and 22 points in 25 games with the Eagles this season.