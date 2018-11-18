An old rival saw the Selkirk Saints elevate their game en route to a weekend split versus the previously undefeated Trinity Western University Spartans.

Last night, the Saints couldn’t capitalize on an often undisciplined Spartan’s club, coughing up a shortie and going 0-for-5 on the powerplay in a 3-2 overtime loss.

The overtime loss, coupled with Friday’s 4-2 victory, sees the Saints get three out of four points on the weekend and sit just two points out of first in the league.

Selkirk College won’t play again until December.