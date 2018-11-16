Trail City Council reviewed their second application for a non-medical cannabis retail store this week. The application was submitted for 1463 Bay Avenue. Corporate Administrator for the City Michelle McIssac says 39 letters were sent out to all properties within 50 meters and only two came back in opposition. She says one issue was that council has already approved another store on Cedar Avenue.

“And it was about 200 meters distance from this proposed location, so that was one of the concerns put forward is that there would already be a non-medical cannabis retailer in the downtown.”

Other issues raised were around the behaviours of those who use cannabis and security concerns.

The Bay Avenue application complies with all zoning and there are no conflicting land uses, for example, a school. All councillors voted in favour of the proposal, but McIssac explains it still has to go through the Province.

“It will go back to the provincial licensing board for issuance of their provisional license. Once that is in hand then they would be able to apply for their municipal business license and commence their operations here.”

If all goes accordingly, the name of the new business is Flora.