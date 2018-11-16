Selkirk College is making it very easy and free for new students to enroll. A new event kicks off in Castlegar Tuesday, November 20 called Admission on the Spot that’s also being held in Nelson and Trail this week. Recruitment Specialist Matt Martin say students will be able to apply and be conditionally excepted without having to pay the application fee; however, eligibility does vary based on the program as some are more competitive than others.

“Nursing or geo-graphic information systems, rural pre-medicine, music, digital arts, all those programs you can still come to the event and apply. You get your application fee waved, you get your toque and you’ll get a letter of acknowledgement.”

Applicants will be provided with a student number and the acknowledgment letter which will outline the next steps for the application. High school and post secondary transcripts are required for all who wish to apply.

The event will be hosted at the Castlegar campus (main entrance) on November 20, in Nelson at the Tenth Street Campus on November 21, and in Trail at campus main entrance on the 22. It runs from 4:00-6:00pm. A free Selkirk toque will also be provided.

For more information, click here.