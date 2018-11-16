The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary re-elected their Chair and Vice-Chair at Wednesday’s board meeting. This will be Electoral Area D Director Roly Russel’s 2nd term as Board Chair, and Electoral Area C Director Grace McGregor’s 2nd term as Vice-Chair.

“I’m really pleased about that obviously, I guess it was a bit of a rocky year over the last 12 months and we had a bunch of challenges and we navigated through that” Russel tells the MyGrandForksNow newsroom. “It didn’t leave much room for pro-active, the more creative side of things, and we’re looking forward to hopefully having a little more time to get to those things in the 12 months to come.”

The new RDKB Directors are Richard Dunsdon for the Village of Midway, Gerry Shaw for the Village of Greenwood, and Brian Taylor for the City of Grand Forks. Also, Andy Morel for the City of Rossland, Mike Walsh for the Village of Montrose, Robert Cacchioni for the City of Trail, and Steve Morisette for the Village of Fruitvale.