Trail is one of 42 BC communities receiving funds for a new affordable housing project. The Lower Columbia Housing Society will receive $900,000 from the Province if all goes according to plan, says Board President Jan Morton.

“We certainly have a conceptual design, you know there’s a lot of detail that we have worked out, but until we knew that we had the green light and some funding to fine tune the design and fine tune the cost and all of that sort of thing, so we move into that phase now.”

There’s a potential location for the new units, but Morton says they aren’t ready to announce it just yet.

“We have identified a piece of land relatively close to the downtown core of Trail and it would be a single building, probably a threeplex, made up a of a mixture of one, two, and three bedroom units.”

The plan is to have a portion of the units, 30 per cent, classified as deep subsidy, but there will be some, 20 per cent, rented out at market rates as well. The rest will be available up to a maximum income level which is not to exceed 30 per cent of household income.

To have this type of operation, Morton says an on-going subsidy will be needed from BC Housing and those details have yet to be finalized. A final proposal will be submitted to BC Housing but Morton says if everything goes according to plan she hopes to see construction starting in the spring.

The Nelson Cares Society also received $4.5 million for a 45 unit project.