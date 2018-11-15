The Regional District of Central Kootenay hasn’t yet reached a deal with industry group Recycle BC to pay for a portion of recycling services in the region.

So they’ll extend their contract with Waste Management for another six months.

Environmental services manager Uli Wolf says it’ll buy them some time while they make the transition.

It’s not known how many depots will survive beyond the six core depots Recycle BC will pay for. Currently the RDCK has more than two dozen around the region.

The board had a long discussion about the contract renewal because it comes with a price increase. But wolf says there aren’t any other options.

Recycle BC already pays for curbside pickup in Castlegar, Nelson, Kaslo, and Nakusp.