The Arrow Lakes archives will start to receive annual funding from the regional district.

Regional director Paul Peterson says a counterpetition process succeeded.

It means the organization gets $24,000 a year to help pay an employee’s salary.

Peterson says until now the organization has relied on grants but had no stable funding.

Taxpayers from Nakusp and south to Arrow Park will contribute.

It comes on the heels of another successful process to provide regular funding to the Nakusp Museum.