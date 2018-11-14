Trail Mayor Lisa Pasin conducted her first official council meeting as mayor this week. Councillor Robert Cacchioni was approved as the community’s representative on the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary Board of Directors. Council is also creating a new committee and task force – the Seniors Citizens Advisory Committee and the Community Safety Task Force. The latter comes as Mayor Pasin says there’s a changing urgency around crime in the community.

“You know, this really isn’t something that the RCMP can solve on its own, it’s not something that council can solve on its own. We need to work in a collaborative, integrated way to just ensure that we are doing everything we can to make sure that our community is safe and our community members are safe.”

Pasin says it will be a multi-disciplinary task force that will also engage other stake holders. The terms of reference still need to be determined. Councillor Santori was appointed to the Task Force with Councillor Butler as an alternative.

The Seniors Citizens Advisory Committee is also being established, which Mayor Pasin says comes after three councillors participated in the Age Friendly Plan process.

“By creating this committee I’m hoping that the three council members assigned to it are really be those liaisons for our senior citizens. There’s a lot of programs coming through right now to benefit seniors and we need people in place to be able to take advantage and liaise with those program opportunities when they come out.”

Councillor Cacchioni was appointed to the Seniors Citizens Advisory Committee with councillors Dobie and Gattafoni Robinson as alternatives.

Other appointments include Councillor Colleen Jones to the Public Library Board; she is currently the Board Chair. Councillor Butler will represent council on the Chamber of Commerce Board, and Mayor Pasin will now chair the Governance and Operations Committee.