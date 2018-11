Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh will be touring the Kootenay-Columbia riding over the next couple of days. MP Wayne Stetski is hosting Singh for several public meet and greets starting in Creston on Friday evening. The schedule is as follows:

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 16

CRESTON, BC

7:00 – 8:30 PM MST

JagMeet & Greet

Downtowner Motor Inn

1218 Canyon St.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 17

SALMO, BC

8:45 – 9:15 AM PST

JagMeet & Greet

Dragonfly Café, 413 Railway Ave.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 17

NELSON, BC

3:30 – 5:00 PM PST

JagMeet & Greet

Nelson Curling Centre

302 Cedar St.