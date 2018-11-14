Marwest Industries is calling for major delays on the Columbia Avenue Complete Streets Project in Castlegar this weekend. The final lift of paving has been tentatively scheduled for this Saturday and Sunday weather permitting. As of right now, the plan is to do the Tim Horton’s side Saturday and the No Frills side Sunday.

This means single lane alternating traffic for the entire weekend. You’re advised to find an alternative route.

Marwest is also issuing a reminder that the reduced speed limit within the construction zone is still in effect.