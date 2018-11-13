Trail RCMP says on November 9, at 6:45 pm a lone male entered the BC Liquor Store located at 1629 2nd Avenue in Trail and stole two bottles of vodka and then approached an employee at the cash register brandishing a handgun. The suspect demanded money from the employee; however, the employee did not give any money to him. The suspect fled the store and the scene on foot with the two bottles of vodka.

The suspect’s description was a Caucasian male, approximately 6 feet tall, skinny, and wearing dark coloured clothes with a black handgun.

The Trail and Greater District RCMP Detachment GIS section is investigating the incident. Please contact the Trail and Greater District RCMP Detachment at (250) 364-2566 or, to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if you have any information related to this crime.