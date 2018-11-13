Kootenay-West MLA Katrina Conroy visited childcare facilities in the area today that were chosen to be a part of the Province’s universal childcare prototype project where parents will be paying no more than $200 a month. 300 sites applied to be involved in the project and an independent group had the tough job of choosing participants. The project was supposed to be up and running in September; however, was delayed due to the high number of applicants.

Facilities in Nelson, Grand Forks and Castlegar are among the over 50 sites chosen to be involved. Minister Conroy explains the independent group looked at a number of criteria. That included providing different types of care, for example, infant-toddler, 3-5, and after school care. They also looked at different settings such as group, small group or family care. Minister Conroy says they wanted to have a good understanding of the different types of care that work.

Facilities also had to be inclusive, says Minister Conroy. “So provided extra supports for kids who need it, that they provided supports for Indigenous kids, as well as parents that were young moms.”

The length of time slated for the project is 18 months at which point they’ll be evaluating things.

“So we want to know what’s working, what doesn’t work, things that can be done, and is $200 maximum a month, is that the fee to look for? Could it be less, could it be a little more?”

Minister Conroy says she heard positive feedback during today’s visits including from families who feels like they’ve “won the lottery.”

