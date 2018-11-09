Scotty Bowman, Joel Quenneville, Brian Kilrea… and Terry Jones?

1,000 wins as a head coach don’t come around often, but there’s a chance for Terry Jones of the Beaver Valley Nitehawks to join a very exclusive club this weekend.

Jones sits at 998 combined wins (regular season and playoffs) entering this weekend’s road swing through Kimberley and Castlegar – starting with tonight’s match-up versus the Dynamiters.

His record stands for itself: 7 KIJHL championships, 3 Cyclone Taylor Championships, and a Keystone Championship, and 22 playoff berths in 22 full seasons at the helm.

The puck drops at 7pm tonight and tomorrow, and you can stream the games for a fee through the KIJHL’s website.