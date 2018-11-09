If you hadn’t read about Wednesday’s craziness (you can here), you might not know Jeromey James.

He’s a husband, father, and a local chip truck driver for DCT Chambers.

He also witnessed an alleged scrum between another good Samaritan and would-be carjacker and stopped to lend a hand.

Alex had a chance to speak with Jeromey about the experience:

The alleged perpetrator in this, Sean Patrick Byrnes of Lakeland, faces a total of 13 charges including robbery, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police, impaired driving, assault, and assault with a weapon, theft, possession of stolen property, and drug charges.