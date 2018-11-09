The City of Rossland’s new council had their inaugural meeting this Thursday, November 8.

It was the first official meeting for five new members, Janice Nightingale, Chris Bowman, Dirk Lewis, Stewart Spooner, and Scott Forsyth. Incumbent Andy Morel was also re-elected. Mayor Kathy Moore says she’s excited to work with the new bunch.

“I think it’s just fantastic. We’ve got really, really good people. We’ve got a good, diverse group. People that are really keen to contribute to the community and bring their skills and experience to it, so I’m really happy with the result.”

Mayor Moore says the inaugural meeting agenda is fairly light to start things off. One of the items is a request from Red Mountain for a letter of support. They’re looking for a slight change to the transit schedule to better accommodate staff.

“We need to have all the other communities on board as well, it’s not something that BC Transit would just do without consulting with all the stake holders and Red Mountain is just asking for a letter of support that we get the transit committee and BC Transit to look at changing that schedule about half an hour, so that would accommodate their workers to be able to get from places like Fruitvale and Trail.”

Other agenda items include the appointment of council members to various committees and boards. Andy Morel will represent Rossland on the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary Board of Directors. Mayor Moore will serve as representative to the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital District.

Rossland had 42 per cent voter turn out in last month’s election.