This Sunday, November 11 is a day to reflect and remember those who fought for our freedom – many of whom scarified their lives.

In Trail and Castlegar, if you’d like to walk in the Remembrance Day parade, you’re asked to meet at 10:15am for a 10:30am departure to the Cenotaph. The meeting place is at Columbia Avenue and 3rd Street in Castlegar and in Trail it’s in the FortisBC parking lot on the Esplanade.

The Remembrance Day ceremony begins in Nelson at 11:00AM at the Cenotaph on Ward Street at City Hall. It’s followed by a social gathering hosted by the legion branch honouring our veterans. The parade will gather outside the Legion branch at 10:30am

The Nelson Police Department says motorists can expect a disruption in traffic flow during observation of the 2018 Remembrance Day ceremony. Due to construction at the intersection of Hall and Front Street, Police expect that alternate traffic routes around the area of the Cenotaph and specifically Ward and Vernon Street will be affected. Delays are expected to affect all vehicle traffic and specifically larger commercial vehicles during the ceremony times of 10:00AM to 12:00PM.

To avoid significant delays motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes and larger vehicles to avoid the area altogether during this time. Any questions can be directed to Sgt. Holt of the Nelson Police Department.

For more information on other local ceremonies, you can visit the Royal Canadian Legion website.