Interior Health says the main entrance to the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital in Trail will be closed Saturday, November 10 due to construction. That’s between the hours of 8:00AM and 4:00PM.

Patients and visitors can access the hospital through the MRI entrance during these times. Signs will direct people to that entrance and through to the lobby.

Interior Health appreciates everyone’s patience and understanding while ongoing work at the hospital takes place.