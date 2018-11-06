The Columbia Basin Trust has announced a new program that will enhance trails around the region. $1.5-million will be allocated over the next three years. Tim Hicks, Senior Manager, Delivery of Benefits with the CBT explains what they’re looking to achieve through the new funding.

“One of the intentions of this program is to help those trails continue to flourish on into the future so they’re in great shape for all users. As well as we’re focusing on supporting projects that increase the types of uses who can be using these trails so that more and more people can be enjoying them.”

Hicks says the Trail Enhancement Grants comes after discussions with community groups. “We’ve also had meetings with trails groups over the last few years to seek input from them on what some of their barriers are to managing, as well as enhancing, and further developing trails in the region.”

The overall focus is on development of new trails as well as the rehabilitation of existing ones. That includes the replacement of aging infrastructure such as bridges and boardwalks. Also supporting new infrastructure such as signs, washrooms, and picnic tables which are common at trail heads. Other examples may be protecting First Nations cultural and heritage values or removing large amounts of trees that may have fallen and other environmental issues.

Each applicant can receive up to $25,000 with $500,000 available for the first intake. The deadline is December 18, 2018.

To learn more, click here.