The Province is reducing speed limits on some highways around BC. 15 sections were included in today’s announcement by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure covering 570 kilometers of highway.

Minister Claire Trevena says it’s an action taken as accidents have been on the rise. “Since the former government raised speed limits in 2014, serious crashes have been on the rise.”

Three years worth of data was reviewed leading up to the changes.

There are some impacts for Kootenay highways. A couple sections of Highway 6 had the speed limit reduced by 10 kilometers an hour. Those sections are from New Denver to Hills (100 km/h) and Summit Lake to Nakusp (90 km/h). Also, the speed limit was reduced on Highway 33 in the Boundary from Rock Creek to Westbridge (100 km/h).

To see the full list of changes, click here.