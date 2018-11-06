A Land Use Amendment application to the Regional District of Central Kootenay is looking to rezone the former Brilliant School property near Castlegar and subdivide the land. The site was zoned as Heritage Commercial when it was converted into a restaurant, which was decommissioned in 2007. It’s currently used as a private residence and applicant Rod Makway would like to subdivide the property and construct two new houses. Makway says the new zoning would better reflect its current uses and that they are committed to maintaining the heritage requirement.

Adjacent property owners can comment until November 8. The public is able to provide their thoughts any time up to and including a public hearing, which hasn’t yet been scheduled.

The historic building was first developed in the 1920’s as a school house. It’s located on over seven acres of land at 1005 Robson Access Road.