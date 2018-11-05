On November 4, 2018, around 9:00 pm an unknown male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and back pack was seen breaking into an unlocked vehicle in the area of Dockerill Street, in West Trail. The Trail and Greater District RCMP Detachment responded to the incident and conducted patrols for the male; however, he was not located.

The owner of the vehicle inspected the contents of the vehicle and believed nothing was missing.

The Trail and Greater District RCMP Detachment would like to remind the public to remain vigilant against theft by securing their belongings, locking their vehicles, and homes. If you seen any suspicious activity, please contact the Trail and Greater District RCMP Detachment at (250) 364-2566.