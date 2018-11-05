Although the leaves have fallen and the weather is changing, you might still see a few bears around town. Castlegar’s Wildsafe BC Coordinator Jenny Wallace says they’re starting to head into hibernation, but a few stragglers are still around.

“A lot of bears have probably already headed up to higher elevations. Bears to like to hibernate higher up especially sows with cubs will often go into hibernation a bit earlier, but that’s not to say we won’t have bears active in the area for possibly another month.”

Wallace says walnut trees seem to be keeping them in the area right now and you’re reminded to manage attractants.

Overall, the 2018 trend of lower bear reported conflicts has continued, according to Wallace.

“Compared to the last five or six years it’s been relatively quiet and in the last week or so it’s really slowed down.”

Wallace says it’s hard to boil this down to one reason, but hopes it’s in part due to people better managing their attractants.