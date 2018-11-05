On November 2, at 2:12 am the Trail RCMP Detachment received a report of a break, enter, and theft at Star Grocery located at 328 Rossland Avenue, in Trail. The police conducted an investigation into the incident at the scene. A small amount of money was stolen from the cash register by the suspect(s). The Trail RCMP and Greater District Detachment is requesting anyone with information contact the Trail and Greater District RCMP Detachment at (250) 364-2566 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if you wish to provide information anonymously.