The contract for the Development of Fuel Management Prescriptions was awarded for parts of Regional District of Central Kootenay areas E, D and F. It’s valued at $294,000 and was awarded to Cathro Consulting.

Area E Director Ramona Faust says this work is just a portion of what’s outlined in the Community Wildfire Protection Plan that was updated in the last two years.

“So now this is working on the places that were identified in the Community Wildfire Protection Plan to write prescriptions for how the forest will be treated to reduce the risk from wildfire in those areas.”

She says the plan has been underway for years.

“We just continue to move through the different electoral areas identifying the places that are at most risk and applying for funding to do those and in cooperation with Provincial funds that are available.”

The areas covered this time around are Glacier Creek, Howser, Kaslo 1, Kaslo 2, Woodbury, Harrop Procter, Redfish, Kokanee, Johnstone, Smallwood, Sproule Creek and Glade .

The cost is covered by grants and the RDCK says it will create jobs for local contractors. The funding is allocated by area and covers a specific number of hectares. For example, $68,000 will go to Red Fish, $16,000 to Kokanee and $13,000 in Glade. Over 800 hectares in total are included in the work.