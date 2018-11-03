For the second straight night, the Castlegar Rebels measured up against a Birks division squad on the road – and for the second straight night they came up wanting.

Chris Thon and Tyler Maser each had three points to lead Kamloops to the 5-3 victory.

There were silver linings in the effort as the Rebels managed a perfect night on the penalty kill, and out shot their opponents – a far cry from Friday’s match in 100 Mile House.

With a raucous 512 fans in the building, the Rebels struggled with discipline and saw the Wranglers go 4-for-7 with the man advantage and outshoot the visitors 50-31 in a 5-3 loss.

The losses ran Castlegar’s losing skid to five straight games.