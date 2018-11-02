As a region with some of the highest rates of accident deaths in BC, a new mapping tool looks to help prevent them.

Dr. Nick Sparrow is a full time emergency physician at Kootenay Lake Hospital and founded the Kootenay Emergency Response Physicians Association (KERPA). He also volunteers his time on critical 911 calls and explains that by mapping accidental deaths in the area, it could help prevent them.

“Accidental deaths are, as they kind of describe, deaths that happen by accident and we’re specifically looking at motor vehicle incidents, recreational incidents, and drownings.”

Car accident deaths are an area he’s looking to make improvements on and highlights Bonnington to the Beasley Bluffs area as one that’s particularly bad.

“There are areas where maybe barriers need to be put in or warning signs about high accident zones. You know, accidents are multi-factorial, speed plays a very significant role, drive error. It really is multi-factorial, but if there’s anything that can be improved we’re going to work to improve those things.”

Dr. Sparrow says he’s hoping to meet with Nelson’s new mayor and communicate more with the Ministry of Transportation.

The area covered by the map is the Kootenay-Boundary designated health area. The map just launched three months ago with help from Selkirk College students and geo map specialists.

To learn more or donate, click here.