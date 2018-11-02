A mediator has been called to help the bargaining process between the United Steel Workers Local 1-405 and the Interior Forest Labour Relations Association. Local 1-405 President Doug Singer says the last meeting was on October 30 in Kelowna.

“We actually conducted a strike vote last week. Got a 98 per cent strike mandate and went back to the bargaining table this week. There was some movement, but we’re very, very far apart on many issues.”

Singer says 72-hour strike notice was given and the parties agreed that in order to conclude a new agreement without escalating strike action, mediation would be required.

Negotiations include about 160 members at Castlegar’s Interfor mill and 800 members across the Kootenays.

Bargaining commenced on September 26 when the two sides first exchanged proposals. Additional information will be provided when available and dates with the mediator are confirmed.

Until mediation is concluded, both parties in the South are restricted from engaging in either a strike or a lockout.