The unemployment rate is down in the Kootenays year over year for the month of October. In 2017 it was 7.7 per cent. Last month it was 6.2 per cent and there were 4,500 more people with employment.

There was good news on the provincial scale as well with BC having the lower unemployment rate across Canada for over a year now. BC’s Minister of Jobs, Trade and Technology, Bruce Ralston highlights some successes as Stats Can released it’s latest Labour Force estimates today.

“The lowest rate of unemployment of any Canadian province for the fourteenth consecutive month and unemployment dropped slightly from 4.2 per cent to 4.1 per cent. Lowest rate of youth unemployment in the country and wage growth continues to go up after 10 years of stagnation.”

Minister Ralston says BC had the third-highest growth among the provinces, and has been in the top two for wage growth for 11 of the past 12 months.