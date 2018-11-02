The mayor and council-elect in Castlegar, Trail and Nelson start their new roles on Monday night. Inaugural meetings will be held in all three communities with three new mayors taking over the reins and many new councillors as well.

Outgoing Trail Mayor Mike Martin is very pleased for opportunity to help the community and has mixed emotions about leaving the job, however he feels things are headed in the right direction.

“The feedback that I’ve been receiving has been really positive that we’ve been able to get the city back on a good track.”

Martin highlights the skate park as one of the accomplishments he’s proud of.

“The Skate Park was, unofficially if you want, opened [last] Friday. We’ll have a formal opening of the skate park in the spring once all the landscaping is complete, but it was great to see the high usage over the weekend as our youth and others enjoyed the last of our big projects.”

City Councillor Lisa Pasin now takes on the mayor’s role in Trail. It’s the 98th inaugural meeting and will be held at the Riverbelle Restaurant at 6:00pm.

In Nelson, John Dooley returns as mayor along with five new faces on council; only incumbent Janice Morrison will return. The meeting starts at 7:00pm at the Prestige Lakeside Resort in Nelson.

In Castlegar, City Councillor Bruno Tassone takes over as mayor with three new members joining council.