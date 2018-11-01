October weather was very near normal in terms of rainfall and mean monthly temperature. The warmest day was on the twelfth at 17.9 degrees; however, Weather Forecaster with the Southeast Fire Centre, Ron Lakeman, says no records were broken.

Lakeman says the fog and rain are also typical this time of year.

“October is typically a relatively wet month and a little late in arriving, but the classic pacific storm tract brought in quite a bit of rain the final nine day of the month.”

73 per cent of the month’s rainfall fell in these final nine days. The first below freezing temperature came on the 5.

He says generally dry conditions prevailed from the ninth to the twenty-second as a strong upper ridge of high pressure shifted inland from the coast.