Exactly a year from the time that one of Castlegar’s fire engines started the trip south to Mexico, it was put to use. Castlegar donated it’s over 30-year-old engine to the San Pedro Pochutla Fire Department in southern Mexico through Fire Fighters Without Border.

Chief Sam Lattanzio received word this week that a structure fire broke out in the community, and the engine was put to the test in its new home. The gear that some of the local Bomberos are wearing also came from the Castlegar Fire Department as well as Mercer Celgar.

Click here to find the local media article and attached photos.