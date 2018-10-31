Prospective Selkirk College students are invited to come to the Castlegar Campus on November 3 to check out the wide array of opportunities that exist in more than 60 programs (submitted)

For those thinking about going back to school or who will be graduating high school soon, Selkirk College is showcasing what they have available this weekend.

Matt Martin is the Recruitment Specialist and says it’s a great opportunity to ask questions, learn about career opportunities and see all the programs and services available at Selkirk.

“Some people have no idea what they want to be when they grow up, so it’s a great opportunity to come and just start that chat with all the different areas. Some people know exactly what they want to be when they grow up, so they have a chance to ask the questions to the faculty, you know, a lot of our faculty are working in the field as well.”

If you’re looking to apply, you can fill out the paper work on Saturday and have the $39 fee waved. There’s also information on scholarships and financial aid, campus tours every half hour, and free food and refreshments.

It runs from 10:00 until 2:00 in the Pit at the Castlegar Campus.

