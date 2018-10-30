An early lead couldn’t save the Castlegar Rebels from themselves as three breakaway goals – including the overtime winner by Zane Avery staked the Border Bruins to a 4-3 win.

Recently acquired Hunter Maximnuk led the way offensively for the home team with a pair of goals – one on a beautiful chip with the man advantage.

It was a heated, chippy affair with some heavy collisions and bench banter building some bad blood between the two Murdoch division rivals.

The Rebels hit the road this weekend for a short tour of the Birks and won’t be back home until November 10th versus Beaver Valley.