While it’s a great day to enjoy some tricks and lots of treats, you should keep some safety tips in mind as well. RCMP are advising everyone to be safe as they enjoy Halloween. Sergeant Mike Wicentowich with the Trail Detachment has some good information for those getting ready for trick-or-treating.

“Wear bright clothing or carry a flashlight, and be highly visible or have a parent that is highly visible.”

You should also try to cross the street at marked locations.

Sergeant Mike Wicentowich also has a reminder for drivers.

“There’s going to be young children out there and sometimes they don’t always understand how to keep themselves the most safe so we’re asking people to slow down when they’re in residential neighbourhoods and kids are trick-or-treating around them.”

Parents are also asked to check their children’s candy when they return home and notify the police of any suspicious items and packaging.