New bus service from Nelson to Kelowna takes it’s first trip on Tuesday, October 30. Greyhound traveled its last route on Sunday in the area and now Silver City Stagelines will take over. The 14 passenger sprinter bus departs from the A&W in Nelson at 6:30 every morning, except Saturdays.

There’s been lots of interest and reservations are booked for the first route, which is a good start according to owner/operator Fritz Keller.

However, he says for some, the cost will be higher unfortunately.

“Greyhound was offering a senior’s discount, advanced booking two weeks ahead, student prices and then regular prices and me, as a small bus operation, I can’t offer all that.”

From Trail, Castlegar and Nelson it’s a flat rate of $75 one way, taxes included. Keller says this is comparable with a ticket purchased a day or two in advance for the Greyhound which was $77 or $78.

Keller ran the inter-city line between Castlegar and Trail for eight years, which he says has provided him with a better perspective on running the business. “That’s the only way to do it, with a small bus, so with the sprinter bus.”

After the 14 seats are filled, then that trip is full. Reservations have to be made in advance online or by phone. Click here to visit the Silver City Stagelines website or call 250-512-1385.

BC’s Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, Clair Travena, says across the province 83 per cent of Greyhound’s former routes have been filled by another service provider. Minister Travena says there’s still work to be done to fill the gaps. There’s eight routes in total left, including Salmo to Creston, Cranbrook to the BC-Alberta Border and the Hope-Princeton route.

“One of my top priorities as minister will be to work closely with communities and the private sector to find those solutions.” The Province will not be providing any funding to help provide service in these areas.

Service will be available from Vancouver to the BC-Alberta Border via Highways 1 and 5, and then onto as far as Winnipeg.