Search and Rescue located a missing person in the Trail area on Sunday, October 28. Trail RCMP sent out a notice that a boat and volunteers would be operating out of Gyro Park and searching along the Columbia River. They say the missing person was located and taken into police custody to be medically assisted.

SAR also stated that these kinds of searches can sometimes intrude on private property and anyone with questions or concerns was asked to contact the Trail RCMP Department.