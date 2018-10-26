The Trail Smoke Eaters, losers of four straight games, have continued remodeling with another trade.

20 year old forward Blake Sidoni has been traded to the Virden Oil Capitals of the MJHL in exchange for futures.

The twenty year old Trail native spent parts of the last two seasons with the Smokies – he was with the Beaver Valley Nitehawks for parts of five seasons before joining the Smoke Eaters.

He had 2 goals and 12 points in 44 career games of BCHL action.