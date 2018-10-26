Castlegar RCMP has seized a substantial amount of illicit drugs this week. Two search warrants were executed Thursday, October 25 at two Castlegar residences under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

RCMP says approximately 800 suspected fentanyl pills were seized as well as 17 ounces of cocaine, one kilogram of cannabis, firearms, ammunition, and over $50,000 cash. Other pills that were seized are also believed to be synthetic drugs.

One adult female and two adult males were arrested with one local 52-year-old remaining in custody with numerous drug and weapons offence related charges pending. The other male and female both 65 years old were arrested and released at the scene.

RCMP says it’s believed that this seizure has disrupted a large illicit drug trafficking operation that has been impacting local communities in the Castlegar and Trail area. It was the result of a collaborative effort between RCMP investigators from Nelson, Trail and Castlegar.