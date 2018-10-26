The City of Trail has approved its first non-medicinal retail cannabis license application. Jeff Thompson with Green Cannabis Consulting at 1320 Cedar Avenue submitted the application and is hoping to re-open as a recreational store, The Higher Path. He also has a location in Castlegar on Columbia Avenue he’s looking to convert as well. He says the application processes are moving along well so far.

“We’ve had our public consultation through the City [of Trail] and that has been approved and that goes back to the Province and we wait to hear back on that. And in Castlegar, we’re still working with the City, we just have to fill some requirements there.”

He says the consultation process went smoothly in Trail and no inquiries were submitted. He’s unsure how long it will take to hear back from the Province, but will be starting some preparations in the meantime.

“We’ve moved our consulting out of the locations and then we’re going to get prepared here with our security requirements and a bit of renovations on the shops to get ready for the retail license.”

A second application will be considered by Trail City Council at the next regular meeting on November 13.

The City of Castlegar has received two referrals from the Province, but is still waiting on official approval before starting the public consultation process.