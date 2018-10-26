The Trail Skate Park is now open! Mayor Mike Martin describes it as a top notch facility with 13 features including a large bowl, half pipes and rails and says it’s the perfect addition to the concession, covered picnic area, green space, spray park and other great amenities at Gyro Park.

After construction finished last week, the City of Trail has been spending some time with park cleanup and the installation of signage and additional railings. Major landscaping, which will give the park a polished look with greenery and site furniture, will occur in the spring. Once completed, the City will host a grand opening celebration.

A number of funding sources helped make the long anticipated project a reality. The Columbia Basin Trust provided $150,000 of Recreation Infrastructure grant funding, and Trail City Council committed $445,000 to complete the project.The Society for the Friends of the Trail Skatepark brought in additional fundraising of $80,000 plus in-kind services. There was also a donation of $30,000 USD from the Murphy Family Foundation.

The Trail Sk8 Park broke ground on Monday, July 23.