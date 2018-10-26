From left to right are Allyson Perrott, Muditha Heenkenda and Doug Henderson (submitted)

Teachers can have a huge impact on our lives and some outstanding instructors at Selkirk College have recently been recognized. Each year nominations are submitted by students and faculty members and from those three instructors were honoured: Muditha Heenkenda, Doug Henderson and Allyson Perrott.

Carol Andrews is the Chair of the Faculty Association Standing Committee on Professional Excellence or SCOPE. She says it’s not an easy decision.

“We receive a lot of nominations. Every year it’s a really hard decision to decide who will get the award, but very proud to work with theses people and work with such amazing, intelligent people who are committed to the profession of teaching.”

She describes every Selkirk instructor as excellent, however, adds it’s important to recognize exceptional hard work that extends beyond the classroom.

“These particular instructors have shown excellence in their teaching and in the commitment to teaching, and not just to their students but to their profession and to the community.”

Here’s more on the award recipients:

Allyson Perrott began working at Selkirk College as a chemistry instructor in August of 2001 and has been instrumental in the development and delivery of the Rural Pre-Medicine Program over the past five years. The RPM students from Selkirk College consistently produce above average MCAT boot camp scores pertaining to organic chemistry directly related to Perrott’s ability to facilitate optimal student learning.

Doug Henderson has two math degrees and an engineering degree and has worked on computer analyses of BC Hydro’s high-voltage grid. One nomination submitted by a student described him as having an incredible amount of empathy and compassion for a struggling student and that he inspired a confidence that hadn’t been there before.

Muditha Heenkenda completed her PhD in Remote Sensing and Geographic Information Systems from the Charles Darwin University in Australia. Her expertise contributed greatly to a recent successful grant worth $2-million for the Selkirk Geospatial Research Centre. She also manages to provide excellent teaching despite a demanding workload

The Selkirk College community celebrated the winners at the annual SCOPE Award ceremony and reception held earlier this month.