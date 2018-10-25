The Trail RCMP Detachment would like to advise the public about a recent rash of purse and wallet thefts and frauds in the Trail and greater area. Trail RCMP Detachment are releasing the attached images obtained from video surveillance of a male and female believed to behind one of the thefts which occurred on October 18, 2018, in Fruitvale, BC. The suspects used the stolen credit cards to make purchases from businesses in the Trail area. It is believed that this couple has been travelling through the West Kootenays and may be involved in other similar crimes in other areas. The female has a substantial scar above her lip and appears to be in her 50s. The male has a pocked faced and appears to be in his 30s.

Trail RCMP ask to please be on the lookout for this couple and to contact the Trail RCMP Detachment, or your local police detachment, to report any information on their whereabouts or activities. The Trail RCMP Detachment continues to request the public take every precaution to lock their residences and vehicle and secure their belongings as these kinds of thefts will continue to occur.