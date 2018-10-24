The Nelway and Carson border crossings will reduce their hours as of Nov. 26.

They’ll be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. rather than 8 a.m. to midnight.

Alan Profili, chief of Border Services operations for the Okanagan and Kootenay, explains why.

The Metaline Falls and Danville crossings on the U.S. side changed their hours on Oct. 1.

The nearest 24-hour crossing is Paterson south of Rossland.

The US agency originally proposed closing the Danville side at 5 p.m. for nine months per year, but modified the proposal based on a public outcry.