A new program from the Columbia Basin Trust supports alternative energy generation at community buildings.

The Columbia Basin Trust is starting a new program to provide grants to community buildings to generate their own energy.

A total of $900,000 will be available for the first intake which closes Jan. 7, while a second intake will happen later in 2019.

Senior benefits delivery manager Mark Brunton says it’s open to non-profits, First Nations, and local governments.

Brunton says there has been a lot of interest in such a fund.

Helping communities conserve and generate energy is one of the Trust’s strategic priorities.

The Trust has already helped improve energy efficiency and sustainability in 47 affordable housing buildings.