This parking meter fine box (circled) was swiped sometime between Thursday and Monday. (Google Street View)

The City of Trail says its yellow parking fine collection box on the corner of Cedar Avenue and Spokane Street has been stolen.

The box, which was emptied last Thursday morning, was stolen sometime between then and early Monday. The city says RCMP have been notified and video surveillance footage from the area is being reviewed.

If you made a payment to the box between last Thursday and Monday, you’re asked to contact the city’s corporate administrator at 250-364-0800.

As a precaution, the remaining two payment boxes on the corner of Farwell Street/Cedar Avenue and Eldorado Street/Bay Avenue, will be temporarily removed.

For now, parking tickets need to be paid in person at city hall between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. or by deposit in the mail slot at city hall, or online at trail.ca/ParkingTicket.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact the Trail RCMP at 250-364-2566.